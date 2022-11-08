A social media influencer with over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube was arrested Monday for alleged battery on a police officer at a Miami Beach hotel.

Nikita Dragun, 26, was charged with four counts including battery on an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to an arrest report, police were called to the Good Times Hotel at 601 Washington Avenue after receiving reports of a woman causing a disturbance and walking around the pool area naked.

Dragun, who is transgender, allegedly threw a water bottle at hotel security before going to her room.

Officers went to Dragun's room and heard loud music before warning her she could be forced to leave the property. Dragun reportedly closed the door on officers before opening it and threatening to throw another bottle. She was taken into custody and transferred to the Turner Gilford Knight Correctional Center.

She is being held on $2,000 bond.

The influencer, known for her work in makeup and beauty products, currently has over 9 million followers in Instagram and 14 million followers on TikTok.