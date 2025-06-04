Celebrity News

Pop singer Jessie J says she has early breast cancer and will undergo surgery

The 37-year-old singer shared the news Wednesday on Instagram.

By Maria Sherman | The Associated Press

The English pop singer Jessie J says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo surgery after her performance at the London music festival Capital's Summertime Ball next weekend.

Jessie J, 37, shared the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday. "I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said in the clip. "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding onto the word 'early.'

"It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive (expletive) and more music."

The annual Summertime Ball will be held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 15.

She told her social media audience that she felt compelled to share her diagnosis.

"I just wanted to be open and share it," she said. "One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse – that’s the bit that kills me."

The Grammy-nominated Jessie J has long been celebrated for her robust soprano and R&B-informed pop hits, like the 2014 collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, "Bang Bang," and 2011's "Domino."

She has released five albums across her career, most recently, 2018's Christmas album, "This Christmas Day." She has been releasing new music in 2025, including the singles "Living My Best Life" and "No Secrets." A new album is expected later this year.

She has a son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, born in 2023.

A representative for Jessie J did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

Copyright The Associated Press

