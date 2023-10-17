Pink cancels concerts due to family medical issues

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Pink is giving fans a reason why she needs to cancel back-to-back performances.

The singer shared that she would have to postpone the two Tacoma, Washington shows amid her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour due to an urgent family matter.

"I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed," Pink wrote on Instagram Oct. 16. "Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

While she didn't elaborate on the medical emergency, she noted that Live Nation is "working on future dates to reschedule."

Pink is currently in the midst of her world tour, slated to end in the spring with a stop in Townsville, Australia. So far, her shows have made headlines for moments both on and off the stage.

In June, the "Sober" artist kicked off the tour in Bolton, UK with her and husband Carey Hart's 12-year-old daughter Willow, who joined her to perform their hit song "Sunshine."

Pink's Sweetest Family Moments

Later that night, Hart — who also shares son Jameson, 6, with Pink — took to Instagram to gush over the mother-daughter duo.

"Proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!," he captioned the June 7 video. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked a--!!!!!"

Then, a few weeks later, during Pink's performance at the British Summer Time Festival, a concertgoer threw a bag of their mother's ashes onto the stage, which was captured in a social media video.

"This is your mom?" the 44-year-old asked the fan as she picked up the bag, adding, "I don't know how to feel about this."

But like the pro she is, Pink shook off her surprise and continued to sing "Just Like a Pill."

And despite the crazy moment, the "So What" singer noted it was "the joy of my life to play" at the festival. Pink wrote on Instagram at the time, "I am never not grateful."

Singer Pink was headlining the British Summer Time festival in London when a fan threw a bag of cremated ashes onstage.