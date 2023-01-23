Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and More Receive 2023 Razzie Award Nominations: See the Complete List

The award show that actors hope they don't get invited to is getting closer.

On Jan. 23, the 2023 Razzie Awards—also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards—announced this year's nominees and picks for the "worst" films, actors and actresses from the past year.

Leading the way with the most nominations is "Blonde," a Marilyn Monroe biopic, which scored eight nods including Worst Picture.

As for acting, Tom Hanks received a nomination for Worst Actor after his portrayal of Gepetto in "Disney's Pinocchio." He is also up for Worst Supporting Actor thanks to his portrayal of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise critically acclaimed "Elvis."

Pete Davidson also received two nominations, including Worst Actor for his voice role in "Marmaduke" and Worst Supporting Actor for his cameo role in "Good Mourning."

The nominations come just one day before Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed will announce the 2023 Oscar nominations. And while most Hollywood stars would prefer an Oscar statue, some should be prepared to become a "winner" of a Razzie when the awards are announced March 11.

Keep scrolling for a complete list of nominations.

Worst Picture

-"Blonde"

-"Disney's Pinocchio"

-"Good Mourning"

-"The King's Daughter"

-"Morbius"

Worst Actor

-Machine Gun Kelly, "Good Mourning"

-Pete Davidson, "Marmaduke"

-Tom Hanks, "Disney's Pinocchio"

-Jared Leto, "Morbius"

-Sylvester Stallone, "Samaritan"

Worst Actress

-Ryan Kiera Armstrong, "Firestarter"

-Bryce Dallas Howard, "Jurassic Park: Dominion"

-Diane Keaton, "Mack & Rita"

-Kaya Scodelario, "The King's Daughter"

-Alicia Silverstone, "The Requin"

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

-"Blonde"

-"365 Days: This Day" and "The Next 365 Days"

-"Disney's Pinocchio"

-"Firestarter"

-"Jurassic World: Dominion"

Worst Supporting Actress

-Adria Arjona," Morbius"

-Lorraine Bracco, "Disney's Pinocchio"

-Penelope Cruz, "The 355"

-Bingbing Fan, "The 355" & "The King's Daughter"

-Mira Sorvino, "Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend"

Worst Supporting Actor

-Pete Davidson, "Good Mourning"

-Tom Hanks, "Elvis"

-Xavier Samuel, "Blonde"

-Mod Sun, "Good Mourning"

-Evan Williams, "Blonde"

Worst Screen Couple

-Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, "Good Mourning"

-Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, "Blonde"

-Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), "Elvis"

-Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, "Blonde"

-The Two 365 Days Sequels

Worst Director

-Judd Apatow, "The Bubble"

-Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, "Good Mourning"

-Andrew Dominik, "Blonde"

-Daniel Espinosa, "Morbius"

-Robert Zemeckis, "Disney's Pinocchio"

Worst Screenplay

-"Blonde"

-"Disney's Pinocchio"

-Good Mourning

-"Jurassic World: Dominion"

-"Morbius"