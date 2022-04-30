Pete Davidson Jokes About Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West at Comedy Show

Pete Davidson cracking jokes about Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West? Well, it was "Bound 2" happen.

The "Saturday Night Live" star, 28, was certainly not afraid to poke fun at the "Heartless" rapper, 44, with whom he has been feuding, as he took the stage as he took the stage at a Netflix Is A Joke Fest comedy event in Los Angeles.

During mutual friend Dave Chappelle's headlining show at the Hollywood Bowl on April 28, Davidson performed as a guest comic. He joked onstage that West told him that he -- Davidson -- has AIDS, Deadline reported. Davidson added that he was momentarily convinced it was true because the rapper "is a genius," the outlet said.

E! News has reached out to West for comment in response to Davidson's jokes.

The men's feud began after the SNL star began dating Kardashian last fall. In February, West depicted himself kidnapping and burying Davidson alive in his "Eazy" music video. Davidson later texted West in a bid to talk things over, but also sent a selfie and said he was "in bed with your wife." (Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021.)

Onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, Davidson joked that he didn't hold it against friend Jack Harlow for working with West, Deadline reported. Harlow is featured on the rapper's "Donda 2" track "Louie Bags."

"The Suicide Squad" actor also joked that his own friendship with comedian Bill Burr, his co-star in "The King Of Staten Island", would be over if he ever attended one of West's Sunday Service, according to Deadline.

Davidson also performed his own headlining show on April 29, at the Fonda Theatre. There, Machine Gun Kelly joined him onstage to perform his single "AY!" together as well as a collection of other hits to end the evening with a bang.

After the show, Davidson and Kardashian were photographed leaving the venue.

