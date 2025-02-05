Originally appeared on E! Online

Because Taylor Swift loves the player, scores of little girls — including Patrick Mahomes' daughter — love the game.

More than a year after the "Blank Space" singer began attending many of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games, his quarterback is giving her credit for inspiring a newfound appreciation for football in his and wife Brittany Mahomes' eldest child Sterling Skye, 4.

"Taylor being at all the games has been awesome," Mahomes said at a team press conference Feb. 4 ahead of Super Bowl 2025. "It's been awesome to showcase her bringing light to the sport that I love and getting little girls like my daughter interested in watching the game."

Since Swift began attending Chiefs games in September 2023, not long after she and Kelce began their relationship, the Grammy winner has also spent time with the Mahomes family, including their kids.

"I feel like I've built a great friendship with her, and my wife and Taylor have built a friendship as well," said Mahomes, who also shares Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2, and Golden Raye Mahomes, three weeks, with Brittany. "So it's just cool to see how football can bring people together from every aspect of life."

He added, "I feel like that's just kind of a metaphor for the rest of life as well."

Swift, who has occasionally spent time with the Mahomes family outside of NFL games, has even found an extra sweet way to bond with Sterling.

"She's never really baked anything specifically for me, but she's made little treats that have been around my house, like muffins and donuts and stuff like that," the 29-year-old said about the "Love Story" singer on The Drive With Carrington Harrison Oct. 15. "Sterling's a big baker as well so they make some stuff together sometimes."

The 2025 Super Bowl takes place Feb. 9 and will see the Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. This will mark the second time Swift will cheer on her boyfriend at the Big Game, which his team won last year against the San Francisco 49ers. Many fans have wondered if the star tight end will also use the opportunity to propose to the "Style" singer in the aftermath.

And after initially sidestepping the question posed by reporters during opening night in New Orleans Feb. 3, the 35-year-old responded with a smile, "Wouldn't you like to know?"

