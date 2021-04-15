Palace Reveals the 30 People Who Will Be Attending Prince Philip's Funeral

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the broad outlines of the funeral program for Prince Philip, who died April 9 at 99.

Funerals in the U.K. are capped at 30 or fewer attendees because of the coronavirus pandemic. That means the list of invitees is limited to immediate family and close family friends.

Among the attendees on the short-list is Prince Harry, who arrived in the U.K. from California on Monday and is in quarantine. Travelers from the U.S. must produce a negative COVID-19 test before they get on the plane and must self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival, but that quarantine can end early if a test after five days comes back negative. Harry can attend the funeral in line with government rules that make exceptions for such occasions.

His wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be flying to the UK to attend the funeral on the advice of her doctor.

Here is the full list of guests who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

1. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Prince Charles

3. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

4. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge

5. Duchess of Cambridge

6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex

7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

8. Princess Beatrice

9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Princess Eugenie

11. Jack Brooksbank

12. Prince Edward

13. Countess of Wessex

14. Lady Louise Windsor

15. Viscount Severn

16. Princess Anne

17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

18. Peter Phillips

19. Zara Phillips

20. Mike Tindall

21. Earl of Snowdon

22. Lady Sarah Chatto

23. Daniel Chatto

24. Duke of Gloucester

25. Duke of Kent

26. Princess Alexandra

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma