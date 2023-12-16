entertainment news

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies, rock band announces

“He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin,” the band said in a tribute

AC/DC album cover
Josh Cheuse/Columbia Records via AP

Colin Burgess, the original drummer of iconic rock band AC/DC, has died, the group announced Saturday. He was 77.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin," the band said in a tribute on social media.

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

Burgess was a native of Australia and was among the first group of band members along with lead vocalist Dave Evans, Angus Young, Larry Van Kriedt and Malcom Young, according to Deadline. He played on the band’s debut single, "Can I Sit Next To You, Girl?"

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Read full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

entertainment news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us