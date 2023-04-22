Olympian Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens in Texas Ceremony

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are officially teammates for life.



More than one year after announcing their engagement, the Olympian, 26, and football safety, 27, tied the knot at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston April 21.

"I do," Simone wrote on Instagram April 22, alongside photos of the couple at their intimate wedding ceremony. "Officially Owens."

Jonathan commented, "Wifey got a great ring to it. First day of forever." He also shared the pics on his own Instagram, writing, "My person, forever #TheOwens #itsofficial."

The bride wore a white, ruffled, halter gown with her hair styled in a high ponytail. The groom sported a beige suit with no tie.

The couple shared pics of the two exchanging vows with an officiant, kissing inside the building and on a rooftop and signing their Montgomery County, Texas marriage license, which is dated April 21. These special snaps come a week after Simone posted an image of the two holding the paperwork.

The ceremony comes a little more than a year after Simone revealed Jonathan popped the question in a romantic fashion—and yes, she was practically doing backflips over the engagement.

"THE EASIEST YES," the gymnast wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the magical moment posted to Instagram in February 2022. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you. You're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."

As for Jonathan, the Houston Texans player also gushed about the moment, hinting that it all went down on Valentine's Day. In his sweet post shared to Instagram Feb. 15, the St. Louis native noted that he "woke up this morning with a fiancée."

The couple's courthouse nuptials may precede a larger event. Soon after the engagement, Simone wrote on her Instagram, when asked about her must-have for her wedding, "Beach. It will be a destination wedding." Earlier this month, she reiterated, in response to a fan, "We are having a destination wedding," according to Essentially Sports.

In March 2022, Simone picked out a Galia Lahav wedding dress, according to the brand. The following April, the Olympian was full speed ahead when it came to planning her and her partner's dream wedding, even hinting at who made the guest list.

"We have some of my teammates," she exclusively told E! News of her attendees in April 2022. "But other than that, it's really close family, friends and people that have watched us grow throughout our relationship and will share that love on that day."

At the time, Simone also recalled picking out her wedding dress, and while she kept the intricate details close to the chest, she did reveal a golden moment happened when she found the one.

"I had my best friend and my mom there and then once we found the dress, we did FaceTime Jonathan's mom so that she could see it," she explained. "But it was just a very, close tight knit group. I didn't show all my friends because we still wanted it to be special for everybody. It was something I didn't think I would go with, which was so crazy because I came in with a list of my likes, what I want it to look like and then I kind of did the complete opposite of that."

Fast-forward to this January—and as the Ohio native sweetly revealed, she didn't necessarily need to wait until their big day to get all the flowers her heart desired.

"Almost weekly he brings me flowers," the gold medalist exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It's kind of cliché but it's just so cute because, after his practices from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., he still takes the time to put a smile on my face."

And as Simone noted, she had a lot more reason to smile, sharing that their wedding would feature a "very classic and elegant" theme.

But there would be even more to celebrate, since Simone shared in March that the couple also chose to simultaneously embark on another chapter of their journey: building their very own home.

"A home is made with love & dreams," she captioned a March 5 Instagram post of the pair standing within a plot of land. "Cheers to breaking ground."