Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Break Up After Nearly 10 Years

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are going their separate ways after dating for nearly 10 years.

According to People, the director and comedian broke up at the beginning of this year, with a source explaining, "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

The couple shares two kids together, son Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the split.

Both Sudeikis and Wilde's careers have seen major success in the past year, with various roles taking them to different cities across the globe. Most recently, Wilde began filming on the highly-anticipated "Don't Worry Darling," starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Meanwhile, Sudeikis has been hard at work getting production started on season two of the Apple+ series "Ted Lasso."

However, both of their projects have seen delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos: Olivia Wilde's Best Looks

Their love story began in 2011, when they met at a "Saturday Night Live" after party—as it seems most Hollywood couples meet nowadays. As Sudeikis described it in 2016, "We hit it off that night."

At the time, Wilde was seeing someone else, but later became single, leaving Sudeikis with the opportunity to swoop in. "I didn't make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things," he recalled, "And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races."

Two years later, Sudeikis popped the question. But they were in no rush to get married, instead welcoming son Otis first.

After that, Wilde shared that she saw no point in exchanging vows any time soon. She explained, "Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it's like, ‘Oh, we're committed and promised already.'"

E! News has reached out to the stars' reps for comment.