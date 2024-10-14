Olivia Rodrigo falls into hole during onstage mishap at ‘Guts' Tour

Originally appeared on E! Online

It’s brutal out here for Olivia Rodrigo.

During Rodrigo’s Oct. 14 stop on her "Guts" World Tour in Melbourne, Australia, the “Get Him Back!” singer was in the middle of running onstage when she fell through a trap door left open on the stage floor, as seen in a video posted on social media.

“Oh my God, that was fun,” she said sarcastically after the incident before adding, “I’m okay!”

“Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage,” she continued, making light of the dramatic moment. “That’s alright.”

Rodrigo further reassured fans all was well by posting an edit of her fall on TikTok, adding silly music to make light of the accident. She captioned the video with a nod to a current TikTok trend, writing, “#subtleforeshadowing.”

It’s not the first onstage mishap the 21-year-old has faced on the tour. During a concert in London in May, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" alum suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the clasps on her top came undone, forcing her to clutch her chest to keep the top from falling as she signaled to one of her dancers for help.

READ Olivia Rodrigo and Boyfriend Louis Partridge Enjoy Rare Date Outing at 2024 Venice Film Festival

“This is f---ing embarrassing,” she joked of the snafu, which coincidentally occurred while she performed the song “Love Is Embarrassing,” adding, “I almost flashed you guys, but it’s okay now!”

The "Guts" tour is set to continue in Australia through the end of the month before resuming in South America in March, but the Grammy winner has indicated she’s looking forward to a little downtime.

“Writing songs is really therapeutic for me, so I’m always noodling around making stuff even when I’m not in the studio making an album,” she told Billboard in an interview published Oct. 8. “I’m definitely going to take a little vacation after this tour though! I’m trying not to put too much pressure on anything right now.”

“Everyone’s energy is really inspiring and makes me want to bring my all every night,” she continued. “That being said, sometimes it can get very overstimulating. I’ve learned so much about how to take care of myself by being on the road. You have to prioritize rest and sleep and alone time, otherwise you start to go a little crazy.”

Nicole Kidman is all about women supporting women! The Hollywood icon shared with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco at the 2024 Met Gala that she was "floored" over pop star Olivia Rodrigo's recent homage to her viral AMC ads.