It's safe to say that the last two weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind for Odell Beckham Jr. Not only did the football player secure his first Super Bowl ring on Feb. 13, but he welcomed his first son, Zydn, with girlfriend Lauren Wood just four days later.

Reflecting on the two major milestones in his life, the wide receiver shared a collection of photos on Instagram of him spending time with Wood and their son as well as a snapshot of his bathroom mirror covered with positive intentions including "I am love" and "I will win Super Bowl LVI."

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" Odell captioned the post. "The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me ... a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."

The Los Angeles Rams standout also took a moment to shine a spotlight on his girlfriend. "Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all... EFFORTLESSLY!" He shared. "Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much."

In response, Wood took to the post's comments section -- which was filled with congratulations from Tyga, Odell Beckham Sr., Chanel Iman and more -- to share her love right back, writing, "I love you every step of the way... every joy, every pain... every win every loss, every life changing event & life challenge.. u r not alone & I love the human we made."

In his post, Beckham Jr. also gave an update on his recent knee surgery necessitated by the injury he suffered during the championship game, calling it a "success."

The athlete added, "Lol I kno yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now "this my year" BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back , and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that Shxt from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude."

He continued, "I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I've ever dreamed of. LUV."