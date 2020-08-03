Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Gives Birth to Her First Child With Artem Chigvintsev

By Allison Crist

In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Nikki Bella is officially a new mom.

The "Total Bellas" star welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The reality TV personality shared the special news on Instagram on Sunday.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Bella wrote. She also revealed that her little one was born on July 31, just one day before her sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to her second child.

In Nikki's announcement post back in January 2020, she told her followers that being a mom is something she's "wanted to be my whole life."

"I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous!" she said. "I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"

Making this momentous occasion even more special is the fact that Nikki's twin sister also recently welcomed her second child. The pair revealed the news in a joint announcement back in January, shortly after Nikki confirmed that she and Artem had gotten engaged during their November 2019 trip to France.

Artem Finds Nikki Bella's Positive Pregnancy Test!

While Bella and Chigvintsev were eager to find out their baby's sex -- and did so by throwing a Mexican-themed reveal party, as documented on season 5 finale of "Total Bellas" -- Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan want to be surprised.

Brie revealed on Instagram Sunday that she also gave birth to a baby boy, officially making three-year-old Birdie Danielson a big sister.

Lucky for "Total Bellas" fans, both Brie and Nikki's journeys will be documented on season six of the E! show later this fall.

"So you're going to see pregnancy, labors and new mommies--well, new mommy for me," Nikki said on an episode of "The Bellas Podcast."

Nikki has also made sure to keep fans up to date by posting about her pregnancy on Instagram.

