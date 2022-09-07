Nicolas Cage Welcomes Baby No. 3, First With Wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage has a new national treasure in his life!

The actor and his wife Riko Shibata welcomed their baby girl August Francesca Coppola Cage on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles, the couple's rep told People.

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," the rep said. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."

In March, Cage shared they originally wanted to name their baby Lennon Augie. He revealed the story behind that name in an interview with Kelly Clarkson, saying it's a tribute to both The Beatles and Cage's family.

"Her name, because of 'Across the Universe,' is gonna be Lennon Augie -- Augie for my father," he said. "I'll call her Lenny for short."

Cage is already a father to two sons: Weston Coppola Cage, 31, from his relationship with actress Christina Fulton, and Kal-El Coppola Cage, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Alice Kim.

As for how he felt about becoming a girl dad, he told Clarkson, "I'm thrilled," adding, "It's gonna be the biggest adventure of my life."

Nicolas Cage Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Cage and Shibata -- who met through mutual friends in Japan--tied the knot in a Vegas ceremony in April 2021 after getting engaged via FaceTime in 2020.

The actor revealed that unique proposal took place peak-pandemic on his brother Marc Coppola's radio show.

"She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada, and I haven't seen her for six months," he explained in an August 2020 episode. "We're really happy together and we're really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, 'Look, I wanna marry you,' and we got engaged on FaceTime."

He proposed with a black diamond ring and mailed it to her in Japan. "Her favorite color is black, so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond," he said. "I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her FedEx."

Who would've known this special diamond would be the second greatest gem in their love story?