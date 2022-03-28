Nick Lachey Denies Getting Violent After Tense Altercation With Paparazzi

Nick Lachey knows this isn't his finest moment.

On March 28, TMZ posted video of the 98 Degrees singer involved in a tense altercation with a photographer.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the footage, Lachey appeared to reach inside a photographer's car and try to snatch a phone from her hands. Then, the "Love Is Blind" co-host was seen flipping off members of the paparazzi as he walked to a Beverly Hills hotel with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, and another female friend.

Hours after the video was released, Lachey admitted that he "overreacted."

"Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel," Lachey wrote on Twitter. "I clearly overreacted. I've been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done."

He went on to warn his followers that everything you read isn't an accurate description of what actually happened.

Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done. — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 28, 2022

Party Pics: Hollywood

"For TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I 'got physical' with someone is reckless and absolutely false," he said. "Once again, TMZ likes to create their own clickbait narrative. Life's too short, we move on."

E! News has reached out to Lachey's team for comment and hasn't heard back.

The incident came on the same night as the 2022 Oscars, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live onstage after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

While Hollywood continues to sound off on the shocking moment, Nick and Vanessa Lachey stayed away from the Dolby Theatre by having a nice dinner at Mastro's in Beverly Hills.

At the same time, Vanessa Lachey appeared to be rooting for a special movie during the night. In an Instagram Stories post, the "The Ultimatum" co-host started singing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's "Encanto."

"Sending love to @WilmerValderrama and the entire @EncantoMovie family," she wrote. "Good luck tonight! #Oscars2022."