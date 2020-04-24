Nick Cordero’s Wife Says Doctors Think He ‘Should Have Woken Up By Now’ Days After Amputation

Nick Cordero's loved ones are patiently waiting for him to wake up from the medically induced coma he was placed in while fighting the coronavirus.

The Broadway star's wife, fitness personality Amanda Kloots, offered another health update via Instagram Stories on Thursday, describing the "waiting game" she now faces just days after Cordero's leg was amputated.

Following the successful amputation, Cordero underwent an MRI on his brain and spine to assess other possible hurdles in his recovery. "The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won't wake up, which is amazing news. We are so happy about that because that was a big worry for all of us," Kloots shared.

"However," she explained, "he hasn't woken up and it's been 12 days out of sedation. The doctors do think he should have woken up by now."

But because Cordero was "heavily sedated" for 13 days prior, Kloots said she is "hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up."

"In putting that energy and positivity out there, because I do believe he will. He is on Nick time and when he wakes up, we'll all be there to celebrate it," she said.

For now, Kloots said his team of doctors are planning to continue reducing his medication in hopes of taking him off the ventilator so they can then insert a breathing tube to "help him be more comfortable."

"As we are waiting for him to wake up, while he is still sleeping, they are slowly weaning off his body of assistance, which is just great news. Small little wins," Kloots added.

Since Kloots, who gave birth to the couple's first child less than a year ago, is unable to be by Cordero's side through his treatment. So she spends time outside the Los Angeles hospital where he's currently recovering.

"At some point every day I go to @cedarssinai and stand outside the hospital," she recently shared on Instagram. "I talk to Nick, I pray, I play his song and I sing to him! It's the closest I can get to him on a daily basis."

Cordero, whose stage credits include "Waitress" and "Rock of Ages," was first hospitalized in late March after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He tested negative for coronavirus twice before doctors administered a third test, which came back positive.

