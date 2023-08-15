New Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt wedding details revealed by celeb guest 23 years later

Over two decades later, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's famous friends are still talking about their epic wedding.

Take, for example, Michael Rapaport, who costarred with Pitt on 1993's "True Romance" and acted alongside Aniston on "Friends." He recently revealed some lavish new details about the exes' 2000 Malibu nuptials.

The confession came to light during an Aug. 14 "Watch What Happens Live" appearance when host Andy Cohen grilled the comedian about recent Bravo headlines, specifically "Real Housewives of New York City" star Erin Lichy serving her castmates caviar on Pringles.

"Any time you're serving caviar, let me know," Rapaport approved. "I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding. They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over."

Shocked by the admission, Cohen responded, "How have you been on the show 87 times, and I've never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt's wedding?"

Rapaport then noted he's been "shoveling" down the gourmet spread for the last 23 years, adding, "I'm still eating the caviar from there."

But the caviar wall wasn't the only noteworthy detail from the nuptials the 51-year-old is still impressed by.

"Billy Preston performed," Rapaport shared of the late music icon. "A lot of bucks there."

The former couple tied the knot in July 2000, but announced their divorce in 2005.

However, in recent years, Pitt and Aniston have made it clear they're nothing short of friendly. In fact, the exes most recently publicly reunited at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. in January 2020 where they were photographed happily catching up backstage after she won Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series for "The Morning Show."

Later that same year, the duo participated in a star-studded table read of the 1982 classic film "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" where they reenacted a flirty scene from the flick.

