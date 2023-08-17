New bodycam footage released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office captured the moment rapper 6ix9ine, also known as Tekashi69, was arrested for failing to appear in court on charges stemming from a traffic violation.

The arrest occurred on Aug. 9, according to a report from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.

Bodycam footage shows the moment 6ix9ine, who's legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was asked to step out of the vehicle and was handcuffed by deputies.

When the 27-year-old asked why he was getting arrested, deputies said he had an active traffic warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear in court over three tickets.

"I didn't know that," Hernandez said.

Video shows Hernandez cooperated with deputies.

Records show Hernandez who resides in Casselberry near Orlando, was issued a citation June 11 just after 2 a.m. on the Florida's Turnpike just south of Boynton Beach.

Authorities said Hernandez was pulled over in June for allegedly driving 135 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The citation said Hernandez had no registration for his vehicle.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

According to the report, Hernandez was released from custody after posting bond.

This latest arrest comes months after a brutal beatdown in a South Florida gym left the rapper in the hospital.

Hernandez was hospitalized after being attacked in the sauna of an LA Fitness on March 21, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

After a video of the attack went viral on social media, an Instagram account called @miami___wtf posted a video where the rapper appears to be reentering the gym with blood dripping down his face.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine opened up exclusively to NBC6's Sheli Muñiz weeks after he was attacked at a South Florida gym.

The man recording the cell phone video follows Hernandez back into the gym saying, "They got that boy good."

PBSO deputies learned that an altercation occurred inside the business between several individuals.

"He was attacked in a Sauna at a gym by three or four thugs who beat him up (he tried fighting back)," the rapper's attorney Lance Lazzaro said in a statement to NBC News.

Three men were later arrested in connection with the assault.