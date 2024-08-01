Netflix announces ‘Squid Game' season 2 release date. What we know

Originally appeared on E! Online

You have the green light to schedule your Squid Game watch parties.

Six months after confirming a follow-up to the hit Netflix series would be arriving later this year, season two's official premiere date has been revealed. The second installment is officially set to hit TV screens on Dec. 26, according to a July 31 press release from Netflix.

And that's not the only date the streaming platform offered up. Netflix also shared that there would be a third and final season arriving in 2025.

As for where the show will pick back up come December? The story starts three years after the violent game's conclusion, with winner Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) still "determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport."

"Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway," the release continued. "But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

And fans got a sneak peak at the new version of the game as well, with Netflix sharing a teaser showing the Masked Men inviting Player 456 to participate again while other competitors raced on a track in front of them. In the distance, spectators appeared to watch the challenge go down from the stands.

However, to find out whether Gi-hun succeeds in his plot for revenge, viewers will have to wait for the arrival of the series, which will also see Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprising their respective roles as Front Man, detective Hwang Jun Ho and The Salesman.

One thing's for certain: The mission won't be easy. As creator Hwang Dong-hyuk — who also wrote, directed and produced the second season — warned in the release, "Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either."

"The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year," he added. "I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in a creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story."