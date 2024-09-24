Storytime just got more interesting: Ms. Rachel's books are here!

YouTube sensation Ms. Rachel is jumping off the screen and onto the page by releasing four original books for little ones.

Fans of Ms. Rachel and her channel, “Songs For Littles,” now have even more ways to interact with their musical idol. Her first picture book, “Ms. Rachel and the Special Surprise: Encouraging Speech and Learning Through Play and Music,” is now available for purchase.

In her TikTok reveal of the book’s cover, Ms. Rachel wrote, “The book uses the same techniques as the show to encourage speech and 20 milestones, all through a playful story!”

@msrachelforlittles I'm SO excited to share with you all that I wrote a BOOK! 🥹📚 🎉🥳 Ms. Rachel and the Special Surprise!: Encouraging Speech and Learning Through Play and Music will be available everywhere starting September 24, 2024. Available for preorder today!✨🎉 The book uses the same techniques as the show to encourage speech and 20 milestones, all through a playful story! I hope you and your *amazing* little one enjoy reading it together! 🥹📚🤓💙💗 Thank you and your wonderful families SO much for the incredible support! 🥹😭🥲 Thanks @Random House Children’s Books for being the best! ✨🎉 Special thanks to Monique Dong, the illustrator, for her beautiful artwork! 🖼️ ✏️ 🤩 #msrachel #toddlermom #booktok #momsoftiktok ♬ original sound - Ms Rachel

Three more books (“100 First Words,” “Potty Time with Bean” and “My First Coloring Book”) can be preordered for a Jan. 7 release.

If you're the parent of a little one, chances are high that you've heard chatter about Ms. Rachel on the playground circuit. And now, her books and toy line will bring Ms. Rachel into your home in a tangible way.

Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, is a New York City preschool teacher turned YouTube and TikTok star who uses songs to encourage movement, listening skills and social emotional growth. Since launching her YouTube channel in 2019, she has amassed more than 6.2 million subscribers.

Sure, Ms. Rachel’s videos are for children, but she also uses her platform to teach parents to appreciate their own efforts, embrace their differences and remember that even YouTube stars need an extra cup of coffee sometimes.

Accurso began the channel after her son, Thomas, was diagnosed with a speech delay.

“His first word was at 2 years and 8 months and it was ‘mama’ and I had waited for that for so long,” Accurso told NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz. “As a parent you want to do anything you can to help them and it’s not our fault when our child has a speech delay. A lot of things I teach are things I wish I had known for my son.”

