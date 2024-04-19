Morgan Wallen addresses arrest over alleged chair-throwing incident

Originally appeared on E! Online

Morgan Wallen is taking accountability in his arrest.

Nearly two weeks after he was booked on reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges in Nashville for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chief's Bar, the country music star spoke out and addressed the situation.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, April 19. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Wallen added, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."

The 30-year-old was taken into police custody on April 7 after officers stationed outside the bar witnessed a chair falling from above, per arrest records reviewed by local outlet WKRN. Upon investigation into the incident, authorities reportedly found surveillance footage showing Wallen "lunging an object over the roof," which stands at six stories above the street.

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Wallen is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, according to court documents obtained by E! News. His attorney Worrick Robinson previously told E! that the singer is "cooperating fully with authorities."

In the wake of Wallen's arrest, his ex-fiancée KT Smith shot down speculation that the incident had anything to do with her new marriage to Luke Scornavacco.

"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," Smith, who shares 3-year-old son Indigo with Wallen, said in an April 9 statement to the Daily Beast. "I cannot speak on Morgan's behalf, but I do pray the very best for him."

She added at the time, "Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior."