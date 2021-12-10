In Memoriam

Monkees Singer-Songwriter Michael Nesmith Dies at 78

FILE - Michael Nesmith of The Monkees performs at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2013.
Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images (File)

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band exploded in popularity in the 1960s, has died, his manager said Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago," Andrew Sandoval said on Twitter.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Monkees grew in popularity after the four-person group was in a TV show about rock and roll.

The band's hits included "Daydream Believer" and "Vallerie."

Entertainment News

Its a Wonderful Life 1 hour ago

2 Stars of ‘It's a Wonderful Life' Look Back at a Classic

19 Kids and Counting 6 hours ago

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence After Josh Duggar Guilty Verdict

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

In MemoriamMichael NesmithThe Monkees
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us