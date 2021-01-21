Mindy Kaling Shares Poignant Photo of Daughter Watching Kamala Harris Take the Oath

Mindy Kaling is sharing how much Kamala Harris' historic election matters to her children.

The "Office" alum shared a photo on Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter, Katherine, watching TV as Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States during Wednesday's inauguration ceremony.

In her caption, Kaling, whose parents emigrated from India, wrote, "I was at work, but apparently she said: 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.' Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone."

Harris, the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, is the first female, the first Black American and the first South Asian American to hold the second-highest seat in office.

Parents across the nation reacted to Harris' election on social media in November, with many saying it would inspire young women, especially young women of color, to grow up knowing they could achieve positions of power.

As the former California senator took her oath on Wednesday, more Hollywood moms weighed in with emotional responses.

"Top Chef" star Padma Lakshmi, who was born in India, shared an Instagram photo of herself embracing daughter Krishna, 10, as they watched Harris being sworn into office.

"A momentous day for women, a momentous day for the United States, and a relief for the whole world 🌍," she wrote, adding the hashtag #madamvicepresident.

America Ferrera, whose parents immigrated from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, posted a photo on Instagram of herself crying as she held her 2-year-old son Sebastian, or "Baz," in her arms. (Ferrera used an emoji to conceal Baz's face.)

"'Why you crying?' 'What is democracy?” 'Where did JLo go?' — a little easier to answer Baz’s questions today. So much work ahead to build the world we want our babies to inherit," she wrote.

Ferrera went on to quote a line from "The Hill We Climb," the inspiring poem that inaugural poet Amanda Gorman read during Wednesday's ceremony.

"Grateful for today’s victory and for @amandascgorman's words: 'There is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it, if only we are brave enough to be it.'"

