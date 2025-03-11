Millie Bobby Brown reveals plans for kids with Jake Bongiovi

Originally appeared on E! Online

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have a lot of love to give.

The "Stranger Things" actress and the model — who got married in 2024 — are looking ahead when it comes to their future family plans.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown said on the "SmartLess" podcast on March 10. "I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“Jake knows how important it is to me,” the 21-year-old continued. “Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”

While Brown revealed she was ready to start a family right away, Bongiovi, 22, had one stipulation.

“Jake was like we cannot do that until we get married,” she said. “So that was his thing. And my thing was I really want a family. I really want a big family. I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future.”

READ Millie Bobby Brown Playfully Reveals Why She Changed Her Name

And when it comes to starting their family, Brown is open to endless possibilities.

“For me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting,” the "Electric State" star said. “I feel like anything’s out because my home is full of love for anyone and anything. And so that is kind of what we stand by. Jake and I, the energy in our house is the door is always open.”

She added, “That’s kind of where we’re at. We’re always going to be wanting to start a family, it doesn’t matter in what way or when, but it will happen.”

For now, Brown and Bongiovi have their hands full of love in the form of all the animals that live on their farm in Georgia.

“I started rescuing farm animals,” she said in reference to the dogs, goats, horses, ponies and donkeys on their farm. “I would basically take these animals and then I bottle fed them. The goats sleep in our bed and wear diapers. They are basically babies, and I would sleep with them and Jake, and they would sleep in the middle, and Jake would get up and do a shift and then I would do a shift.”