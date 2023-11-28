Originally appeared on E! Online

Miley Cyrus can take herself dancing, and she can celebrate her own birthday however she wants.

In fact, the singer did just that to ring in her big 3-1. Standing in front of small, invite-only crowd at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, Cyrus performed her smash hit "Flowers" for the first time live on Nov. 22.

For the intimate set, the "Used to Be Young" artist donned a strapless black mini dress with matching gloves. She completed the classic look with her hair slicked back in a low bun.

"My birthday gift to MYSELF this year was VERY on brand," she captioned videos of her acoustic performance on Instagram the following day. "I performed for MYSELF and sang my favorite songs including my own. First 'live' performance of Flowers was to an audience full of my friends and family. Taking this song back to the seed… she sprouted sensationally. Grateful for the growth in us both."

In addition to "Flowers," Cyrus also performed a piano-accompanied cover of Journey's "Faithfully," as well as a new love song seemingly about her romance with boyfriend Maxx Morando. "Don't know if it's ever gonna stop / I wouldn't mind if it don't," she crooned in a video circulating on social media, in which Morando appeared to be sitting in the front row of the audience. "Don't leave me high / Don't let me down / 'Cause I want you more."

The intimate show comes six months after the pop star shared that she has no immediate plans to tour. "This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room," she wrote on Instagram May 23. "Which is the reality of life on the road."

Cyrus continued in her post, "I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW."

In recent months, the Hannah Montana alum has also been very selective of her public appearances. Her last red carpet sighting was in April, when she presented her stylist Bradley Kenneth with a Fashion Los Angeles Award.

"If you're performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest," Cyrus explained of life in the spotlight in a TikTok video earlier this year. "There's a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I'm on tour and once that switches on, it's hard to turn it off."

She added at the time, "Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can't be a songwriter, which is my priority."