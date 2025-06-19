Originally appeared on E! Online

Miley Cyrus says she wasn't the one having a party in the U.S.A. on the set of "Hannah Montana."

According to the "Flowers" singer, she was blamed for smoking weed on the set of the Disney Channel show, when it was actually her dad Billy Ray Cyrus who was flying high.

During an appearance on the June 19 episode of "Sorry We're Cyrus," her mom Tish Cyrus asked about a "core memory" from "Hannah Montana," which ran from 2006 to 2011.

"Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it," Miley responded. "It's hilarious. He wasn't sharing."

Tish said she even defended Billy Ray — her husband from 1993 to 2022 — from the allegations at the time.

"They were calling me, saying, 'B. Ray was smoking pot,'" Tish shared. "And I was saying, 'He would never do that.'"

The mother-daughter duo went on to joke that it was also costar Mitchel Musso who may have been lighting up as well.

As sister Brandi Cyrus quipped, "That's incredible."

E! News has reached out to Billy Ray and Musso for comment but hasn't heard back.

Of course, being accused of smoking marijuana wasn't the only scandal Miley faced during her Disney days.

She recently claimed that a NSFW cake she gave then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth lost her a role in the "Hotel Transylvania" film series.

“I, as a joke, got my boyfriend a penis cake for his birthday and I got fired,” Miley told Monica Lewinsky on the June 10 episode of the "Reclaiming" podcast. "I was the lead actress in 'Hotel Transylvania,' and they fired me and replaced me because I had made an inappropriate, adult joke.”

Miley, now 32 and sober, explained that it was frustrating since she was 18 at the time and thus technically an adult.

“What felt ridiculous to me about getting fired from a penis cake, was that they sell penis cakes like for all bachelorettes,” she continued. “Like in Nashville, Tennessee, you can get penis cakes, it's not that big of a deal. I thought you know this is like a very simple, not vulgar joke, this is silly. And you can do this for all bachelorette parties, they make necklaces and cups and straws and all kinds of stuff.”

