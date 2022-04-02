Mia Goth Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth recently welcomed their first child together, E! News has learned. The new parents were spotted pushing a baby stroller in the Los Angeles area Friday, April 1, according to multiple outlets.

While the notoriously private couple never publicly announced their pregnancy, Goth and her growing baby bump were spotted while out and about in Pasadena, Calif. in late January. A few days later in February, People confirmed that LaBeouf and Goth were expecting a little one together.

LaBeouf, 35, and Goth, 28, have had an off-and-on relationship since 2012, when they began dating after meeting on the set of the film "Nymphomaniac: Vol. II."

While the couple initially sparked engagement rumors in 2015, they ended up tying the knot a year later in a surprise Las Vegas "commitment ceremony" featuring an Elvis Presley impersonator.

However, it wasn't all clear skies for the couple. In 2018, the pair officially filed for divorce, with LaBeouf's rep telling E! that their split was "amicable."

Following their split, the "Peanut Butter Falcon" actor went on to date musician FKA twigs who, in a December 2020 lawsuit, accused him of "relentless abuse" during their nine-month relationship. In his official response to her claims in February 2021, LaBeouf and his lawyers denied "each and every" one of the singer's allegations, stating that she "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions."

Meanwhile, LaBeouf and Goth rekindled their romance at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic when they were spotted quarantining together in LaBeouf's Pasadena home.

"They love to be outdoors together and spent several hours rising bikes around the neighborhood, running and working out," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They were very flirty, always reaching over to one another and constantly stopping to touch and give each other kisses. They had a great day and didn't seem to be bothered at all by not being able to go anywhere except outside."