Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is getting ready to say "nice to meet ya" to her first baby.

The superstar singer revealed that she's expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara. "You all know how long I've wanted this!!!!" Trainor wrote in an Oct. 7 Instagram post alongside a photo of her baby's sonogram. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

The Spy Kids alum also announced the pregnancy news on his Instagram page. Alongside the same sonogram photo, Sabara wrote, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you."

This baby news comes just two months before the couple's second wedding anniversary. The stars tied the knot in Dec. 2018 in an intimate ceremony in their backyard on Trainor's 25th birthday. "Being a newlywed is amazing," she later told E! News. "I love it."

"What's really cool is having someone you love actually be a fan of your writing, and I never had that before him," she explained. "So like I'll write a song and he'll watch me or he'll help me out or we'll get in the car after and he plays it and he's like, 'You're the greatest songwriter ever,' and that just feels amazing."

Prior to their wedding, Meghan Trainor dished to E!'s Daily Pop about how Daryl Sabara proposed on her special day in 2017.

"I freaked out. It was also my 24th birthday," she shared. "He knows I'm obsessed with Christmas lights and that was literally a tunnel of Christmas lights and my entire family is hiding in the bushes over there and he did it perfectly, everything I ever wanted in life."

She added, "I just kept screaming and crying, 'I'm a princess!' the entire night."