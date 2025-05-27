Meghan Markle had 1 rule when it came to naming her babies

Before you share your baby name with the group chat, Meghan Markle has a bit of advice: Don't.

In the May 27 season finale of her podcast “Confessions of a Female Founder,” the Duchess of Sussex had a candid conversation with Spanx founder Sara Blakely about entrepreneurship. Much of the episode focused on the art of building a business as the two also discussed the importance of making decisions and taking risks without the strings of fear.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I think everyone is so scared, especially as we get older," Meghan explained. "You’re so scared of making a mistake, you’re so scared of doing it wrong, you’re so scared of not getting everyone’s approval.”

Meghan went on to draw a line between Blakely's advice on developing early business ideas and the importance of trusting your own personal instinct.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“And I love equally that at the beginning of Spanx, you held that close," Meghan said, speaking to Blakely. "Because it becomes like SurveyMonkey at the beginning of a business. "

The thought opened the door for a nugget of advice for Meghan's listeners, which she said applies to naming children just as much as it does to naming a company. Drawing from her experience as a mom to son Archie and daughter Lilibet, she underlined the importance of relying on your own instincts to make identity-shaping decisions.

“I was thinking it's not different, and I will say this to every woman in the world or every person in the world who’s gonna have a child, if you have an idea of what you’re gonna name that baby, you keep it so close to your heart until that baby is born and it’s named," she said.

Coming from someone whose baby name choices — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor — are known globally, Meghan's advice carries significant weight.

“Don’t ask anyone’s opinion,” she emphasized in the podcast.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: