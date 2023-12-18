Meghan Markle reveals the one Christmas gift Archie won't be getting

Originally appeared on E! Online

Though he's only 4 years old, Prince Archie is already, uh, developing a taste for royally expensive photography equipment.

Meghan Markle revealed that her and Prince Harry's son became interested in taking pictures after spending time with their longtime friend and director Misan Harriman.

"His inspiration runs deep," Markle reflected during the Nov. 15 Q&A she moderated after a screening of Netflix's "The After." "Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us. I bought Archie a camera and he said, 'But it's not a Leica like Misan.'"

"I said," the 42-year-old explained, ‘'You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas!'" After all, the cameras, which are handcrafted in Germany, cost thousands of dollars.

But Archie and sister Princess Lilibet, 2, can still expect a magical Christmas. Markle and Prince Harry, 39, also noted that their family of four have been evolving their yuletide traditions each year.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Quotes on Parenthood

"We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up," she exclusively told E! News in a Nov. 16 interview. "And we're enjoying every moment of it."

But there's one tree-mendously sweet activity the mother of two holds dearly.

She added, "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sending their gratitude this holiday season. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their 2023 virtual holiday card.

Along with their time together during the holidays, the couple sleighs with their annual Christmas card and this year was no different. They shared their virtual card by email, which included a photo of the two from the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games.

"We wish you a very happy holiday season," it said. "Thanks for all the support in 2023!"