Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle’s friendship is still gooping strong.

The Goop founder and Duchess of Sussex set the record straight on rumors that they are feuding after Markle launched her own lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Paltrow responded on her March 25 Instagram Story when a fan asked, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

The actress cheekily responded to the question with a selfie video, sharing, "I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever."

She then asked to someone offscreen, "Do you understand this?"

Paltrow then panned to Markle herself, who shrugged in response while taking a bite of what looks to be a slice of pie.

Markle — whose home and culinary company As Ever has drawn similarities to Paltrow's brand Goop after debuting earlier this month — reshared the Story to her Instagram as well, making it clear that despite being in the same industry, there's no bad blood.

The speculation began after Paltrow spoke about Markle in an interview with Vanity Fair published March 18, where at the time, "The Avengers" actress said she did not know the Duchess of Sussex personally.

“I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all,” she explained. “Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.”

And it appears she did.

Paltrow also told the outlet that she isn't one to tear down other women.

“There’s noise about certain women in the culture," she said. "I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them.”

She continued, "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

