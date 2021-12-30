Meghan King Sends Message to ‘Good People' Who Are ‘Lifting Me Up' After Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup

Meghan King is feeling the love.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum expressed gratitude for her supporters on Thursday, Dec. 30, writing on her Instagram Story, "Thank you for all your messages. Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Meghan recently confirmed that she and husband Cuffe Biden Owens, who she wed in October, are getting a divorce. On Dec. 27, she shared to Instagram, "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage. I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating."

"This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows--and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," Meghan explained. "At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

Cuffe has yet to publicly comment on their split.

Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

Many have speculated that distance was the reason for the divorce, guessing that LA-based Cuffe and St. Louis-based Meghan couldn't handle a long-distance relationship, but "distance" was not the reason.

In a statement shared to E! News on Wednesday, Dec. 29, Meghan said, "Cuffe lived with me. We didn't have any distance."

"We lived together every day since the day we met," she continued. "There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever."

In an interview with Brides magazine, Meghan said that she and Cuffe knew they wanted to get married from the moment they connected on a dating app.

"We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," Meghan gushed. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

In fact, Meghan and Cuffe went public with their relationship in September and were married by Oct. 11. Meghan and ex-husband Jim Edmonds' three children, 4-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twins Hayes and Hart, played a role in the nuptials.