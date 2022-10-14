Thieves Reportedly Broke Into Megan Thee Stallion's LA Home as She Preps for ‘SNL' in New York

Megan Thee Stallion is looking on the bright side.

Soon after TMZ reported that the rapper's Los Angeles home was broken into, Meg seemingly shared her reaction on Twitter. "Wow," she said on Oct. 14. "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe."

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that two men broke into her house and took an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in jewelry, cash and electronic devices. Megan Thee Stallion reportedly wasn't home at the time, as she has been in New York preparing for "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

E! News has reached out to LAPD but hasn't confirmed details of the alleged robbery.

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

While Megan said she's safe, the 27-year-old shared that she hasn't been feeling her best and is going to take some time to herself.

"Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break," she tweeted following the news on Oct. 14. "I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."

Meg—who graduated from Texas Southern University last year—is pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 15 as both the show's host and musical guest.

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

As seen in a promo for the episode, she and cast member Heidi Gardner joked about the sketches not being ready in time.

"Wait, the show ain't written yet?" Meg asks her co-star. "But it's already Thursday? We got people working on that, right?" Heidi quips, "Nope."

This won't be the first time the Grammy winner has taken a break to focus on recuperation. In April 2021, she shared that she was taking time to recharge, noting, "Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, [Meg] has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next."

