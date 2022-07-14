Meet the Cast of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 3

Get ready for another girls trip.

That's right, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 has cast its leading ladies, E! News has learned. Joining in on the vacation fun for the next installment will be "The Real Housewives of Potomac"' star Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," Alexia Echevarria of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Heather Gay of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Leah McSweeney of "The Real Housewives of New York,", Marysol Patton of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Whitney Rose of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and Porsha Williams of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

As for where these ladies are jetting off to? Peacock confirmed that the season three locale will be abroad. "Following a wildly successful first two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," the description teased, "Peacock has greenlit a third iteration with a brand-new group of Housewives fan-favorites. This season, cross-franchise icons will come together as they jet off to exotic Thailand."

We wonder how "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" season two stars Dorinda Medley, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks and Jill Zarin feel about this news? While we adore Medley's Blue Stone Manor, also known as the location for season two, it's no Thailand.

(Though, for the record, Parks loved staying at Medley's home in the Berkshires, telling E! News, "I loved the fish room, it was perfect.")

The inaugural season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," which starred Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kyle Richards, filmed in Turks and Caicos.

There is currently no premiere date for season three of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)