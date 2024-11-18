Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are engaged: See her ring

Originally appeared on E! Online

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are entering a new chapter together.

The "Think Like a Man" actress and the "Lovecraft Country" actor are engaged, they revealed Nov. 17 while on the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, where Good showed off her diamond ring.

As the duo explained to E! News' Francesca Amiker, they chose to share the news at the gala because it holds an extra special place in their hearts.

"EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms," Good said of their first encounter two years ago, "in the unisex bathroom."

Good, 43, and Majors, 35, started dating in May 2023, two months after he was arrested over an alleged domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors, who's maintained his innocence in the case, was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December and later sentenced to a 52-week in-person counseling program and a $250 fine in April, per NBC News.

Throughout his legal troubles, Good remained by Majors' side, supporting him during multiple court appearances in New York City.

In fact, during a March interview with E! News, Good—who was previously married to DeVon Franklin — confirmed the Creed III star is "the one."

"I love his style," she said. "I just love how he puts it together."

Over the summer, Good gave more insight into her relationship with Majors — and shared her response to anyone with reservations about their relationship.

“I take everyone’s opinion and advice into account, for sure, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to live my life,” she said on the July 9 episode of Today. “I’m the one who has to get to Heaven one day, prayerfully, and give God an account of what I did. So, I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. I also want to live the life that I want to live.”

“The support we’ve been able to give to each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care, and the thoughtfulness,” Good later added, “it’s been really wonderful."