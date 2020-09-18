Maya Rudolph Wins Her First-Ever Emmy for Big Mouth

This is big news for Maya Rudolph.

After six nominations spanning eight years, the "Big Mouth" star has clinched her first Emmy Award win. For her performance in the animated sitcom, the actress and comedian was victorious in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category during the fourth remote night of the Creative Arts Emmys on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The star commemorated her first win on social media with a celebratory happy selfie. "I WON AN EMMY!" she wrote on top. The star also playfully mouthed over audio of what sounded like a kid talking about their Emmy win.

"Thank you to all of those in the Academy for letting me win this Emmy," she mouthed. "I'm so grateful because I never won an Emmy before. It's a very wonderful feeling. I think that it will be better if I won more Emmys.

📱 | Maya Rudolph saying thanks for her Emmy via Instagram Stories! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iZiciceSvL — Maya Rudolph Central (@mayarudolphcom) September 18, 2020

Rudolph was first nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series on "Saturday Night Live," which she was nominated for again in 2020. She has also been nominated three times for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performances on "The Good Place."

Meanwhile, "Big Mouth" has been nominated for five Emmy Awards thus far, including Rudolph's win along with Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program in 2020.

Rudolph, who has been a member of the show's cast since its debut in 2017, has voiced a variety of characters on the series, including her nominated work as Connie the Hormone Monstress.

Nick Kroll, who serves as co-creator and co-executive producer of the Netflix series, gave Rudolph an enthusiastic shout-out upon hearing the news. On Instagram, he posted the headline along with this simple, but effective caption: "MAYA!!!!!!!!!!!!"

This news is indeed worthy of 12 exclamation points.