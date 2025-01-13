Matthew Stafford's wife gives update after kids are hospitalized

Originally appeared on E! Online

There is no bad day a waffle can’t make a little brighter.

Which is why, after two of Kelly Stafford and Matthew Stafford’s four daughters were hospitalized over the weekend, she knew there was one place she could bring her girls to try to turn their frowns upside down: Waffle House.

“Found our happy place in AZ,” she said — who shares twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, as well as Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4, with the quarterback — wrote on her Jan. 12 Instagram Story over an image of two of her girls sprawled across a table at the beloved breakfast establishment. And while noting they’re still under the weather, she added, “I promise we are happy.”

In fact, in a subsequent slide the NFL WAG — whose husband plays for the Los Angeles Rams — joked that her “southern heart” was “so happy” amid a table full of waffles, eggs, toast and cheesy hashbrowns.

Plus, in an especially sweet moment, one of the couple's younger daughters took a moment to rest in her older sister’s lap, Kelly Stafford writing over a video of the moment, “Taking care of her lil sis.”

But after an exhausting few days, the girls were tuckered out after their Waffle House excursion, as she showed in a subsequent collage of her four daughters sleeping. She captioned the snap, alongside a 4:49 p.m. time stamp, “Never ending. My poor girls.”

The mom of four’s update comes just one day after she first shared images of her girls in the hospital during their trip to Arizona, having traveled there to watch their dad’s upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings Jan. 13.

While Stafford didn’t share details on the hospital visit, she had revealed on Jan. 7 that she thought she and two of her daughters have the flu, saying during a podcast appearance, “I can't think straight.”

Yet despite having ended up in the hospital, she noted her daughter’s excitement over their Arizona excursion, writing on her Story, "They were all smiles getting to go with daddy on his work trip."

The family’s health problems come amid a challenging time for the family; just days earlier, Stafford confirmed the family had to evacuate their Los Angeles home amid the ongoing wildfires devastating the area.

As deadly wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, many have lost their homes in the blaze, including a growing number of celebrities. Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Cameron Mathison, Adam Brody and more have sadly lost their homes in the tragic fires.

But amid the heartbreak many families are experiencing being displaced from or having lost their homes, the quarterback is hoping the success of the LA Rams as they head into the playoffs might provide a “great escape.”

"We play for the people in this community, the people that support us," he said during a Jan. 9 press conference. "And this week will be another example of that."