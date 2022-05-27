Matthew Morrison Exits ‘So You Think You Can Dance' After Not Following ‘Production Protocols'

Matthew Morrison is two-stepping down from his judging post on So You Think You Can Dance.

On May 27, the Glee alum announced that he was leaving the show's 17th season because he "did not follow competition production protocol" as a judge. He told E! News in a statement, "Having the opportunity to be a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."

He continued, "After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

Morrison did not elaborate on the specific protocol.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Matthew Morrison's Gleeful Revelers

The actor was first announced as a judge on SYTYCD in April, joining fellow newcomer JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss--a previous runner-up who served as a judge on the show's 15th season in 2018--on its revamped judging panel. The news came after SYTYCD staple Nigel Lythgoe, who created the series alongside Simon Fuller and judged all 16 of its seasons, confirmed that he won't be returning.

"I am so thrilled that America's young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers," he tweeted in March. "On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don't know who will be saying 'Cue Music' but I wish them well."

Mary Murphy, who judged all but five seasons of SYTYCD, also did not return when the show's latest run premiered earlier in May.

It's expected that Fox will announce a new judge before the next wave of competition starts on June 15.

"So You Think You Can Dance" airs on Wednesdays 9 p.m. on Fox.