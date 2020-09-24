Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore's next role? Mom!

The "This Is Us" star is pregnant with her first child, she confirmed on Instagram. The little one will mark the first child for her and husband Taylor Goldsmith, who she wed in 2018 after two years of dating and more than a year of engagement.

The actress shared the news with fans on social media on Thursday, Sept. 24. "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," she wrote alongside photos of Goldsmith cradling her growing baby bump.

The performer, who recently released her seventh studio album, "Silver Landings" -- her first in more than a decade -- has spent much of her teenage and adult life in the spotlight, including the last few years as matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the NBC hit series. Now, she's set to fulfill a personal wish of becoming a mom herself.

"I feel a kinship with her," Moore told E! News of her character back in 2017. "What I was most concerned about was feeling maternal, not having children myself. But being part of a project like this definitely makes my ovaries start kicking."

"I want kids sooner than later," she said at the time.

That time has finally arrived for Moore, along with her second wedding anniversary just a few weeks away. "He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner," she previously told Glamour of her singer-songwriter husband. "He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."

As she wrote to Goldsmith on his 35th birthday in August, "I'm not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big. You are undeniable. Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms. Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent, and my favorite person. 2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can't wait for what this next year will bring."