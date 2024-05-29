Books and literature

Malcolm Gladwell takes fresh look at societal trends in ‘Revenge of the Tipping Point'

Little, Brown and Co. announced Wednesday that Malcolm Gladwell's “Revenge Of the Tipping Point" will be published Oct. 1

By Hillel Italie | Associated Press

AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File

Coming this fall: “The Tipping Point,” the sequel.

Little, Brown and Co. announced Wednesday that Malcolm Gladwell's “Revenge Of the Tipping Point" will be published Oct. 1. The book arrives nearly a quarter-century after Gladwell's “The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference,” his million-selling debut. Little, Brown is calling “Revenge of the Tipping Point” a “fresh perspective" on a variety of social issues.

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“Why in the late 1980s and early ’90s did Los Angeles become the bank robbery capital of the world? What is the Magic Third and what does it have to do with racial equity? What do big cats and clusters of teen suicide have in common?” the publisher's announcement reads in part.

“These are just some of the questions Malcolm Gladwell addresses in this provocative new work, which revisits the phenomenon of social epidemics and examines the ways in which we have learned to tinker with and shape the spread of ideas, viruses, and trends — sometimes with great success, sometimes with disastrous consequences.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Gladwell's other books include “Blink,” “Outliers” and “The Bomber Mafia.” He is also a longtime New Yorker staff writer and host of the podcast “Revisionist History.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Books and literature
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us