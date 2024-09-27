‘Harry Potter' fans reacts to news that Maggie Smith has died: ‘What a legacy she leaves'

The "Harry Potter" community is paying tribute to Maggie Smith following the news of her death.

Smith, who died at age 89 on Sept. 27, is being remembered for her work across several TV series and films, one of them being her role in the "Harry Potter" franchise. She appeared in the series as the beloved character Professor Minerva McGonagall.

Since the news of her death, fans have turned to X to call out some of Smith's iconic "Harry Potter" scenes and share loving messages about the actor at large.

Many fans praised Smith for her impact on the "Harry Potter" franchise.

"Maintain that Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall was the single best casting decision of the whole Harry Potter movie franchise," said another fan.

“Man the cast of Harry Potter was supposed to live forever, RIP Maggie Smith,” wrote one fan.

Some fans are remembering Smith for her iconic scenes in the final film of the series, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two."

One of the scenes in the movie shows Professor McGonagall's showdown with Severus Snape, played by the late actor Alan Rickman, which caught the attention of many die-hard fans.

"Will always remember this as one of Maggie Smith’s most iconic scenes," one fan wrote.

“Dame Maggie Smith really gave us one of the best performances in Harry Potter on this scene as professor mcgonagall’s,” another penned.

Across the internet, fans are showing their heartfelt appreciation for the actor.

“What a legacy she leaves," one fan wrote, in part.

“Us Harry Potter fans are once again mourning, RIP Maggie Smith,” another shared.

