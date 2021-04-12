Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Expecting Baby No. 3

Macklemore and Tricia Davis' family is growing!

On Sunday, April 11, the rapper's wife announced she is pregnant with their third child. "Summer baby," Tricia captioned an Instagram Story selfie showing off her baby bump.

Macklemore, who has yet to comment on the exciting baby news, is a proud girl dad. In 2015, the longtime couple welcomed daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty. Two months later, Macklemore (whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty) married Tricia. Their second bundle of joy, a baby girl named Colette Koala Haggerty, arrived in 2018.

After Sloane's birth, the "Thrift Shop" artist admitted to E! News he "just can't really picture" welcoming a son after enjoying such an unforgettable first few years with his little girl.

"When you bring another life into this world it does something," Macklemore, 37, described at the time, "It changes you in this magical way that I have never experienced before."

In a 2020 Mother's Day tribute to Tricia, Macklemore said he "always knew" she'd "be the best mother" to Sloane and Colette.

"You have passed down humor, compassion, grit, empathy and the spirit of wonder," the Grammy winner gushed. "To say our kids adore you would be a massive understatement. You are their world, as you are mine. We're all so fortunate to have you in our lives. To learn from you. To soak up your heart. To become better ourselves just by knowing you."

Aside from looking forward to his next chapter of fatherhood, Macklemore has embarked on a new career venture. Earlier this year, the hip-hop star launched Bogey Boys, a golf apparel and lifestyle brand that he said hopes to challenge the "status quo" of the sport.