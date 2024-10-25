Luke Grimes opens up about ‘Yellowstone' ending, music debut and new collab with Carhartt

Actor and country musician Luke Grimes has teamed up with workwear brand Carhartt to celebrate Montana's "hardworking farmers and ranchers" in a new short film titled "Made in Montana." Part of Carhartt’s “History in the Making” campaign, the film showcases the lives of landowners in the Bitterroot Valley, emphasizing the importance of preserving agricultural traditions for future generations.

“We’ve been collaborating all year,” Grimes said in an interview with NBC. “Carhartt knows I live up here in Montana, and we wanted to do something beyond the typical clothing campaign — something that really highlights the people who live and work here. The farmers and ranchers are the ones putting food on all of our plates, and we wanted to tell their story.”

Grimes emphasizes the importance of showcasing the people who provide essential food for the nation.

“It’s easy to just mindlessly go through your day, not thinking about the work that goes into putting food on your plate, but when you live in a place like this, it’s in your face all the time, you see the people out there doing it,” he said in a press release for the campaign. “Without those people and their hard work, the rest of us wouldn’t be able to eat.”

The "Made in Montana" short film, narrated by Grimes, also focuses on the work of the Bitter Root Land Trust (BRLT). “They [BRLT] take parts of people’s land, but through voluntary conservation easements, they ensure that the land will always be used for farming and ranching,” Grimes said. “It won’t be subdivided or turned into neighborhoods, which is so important for keeping these traditions alive.”

Carhartt's contributions go beyond storytelling. The company is donating $350,000 to The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to support land preservation efforts.

TNC’s innovative grassbanking program allows ranchers to access grazing land in exchange for conservation actions on their own properties.

Grimes opened up about his long journey from concrete work in Dayton, Ohio, to Hollywood success.

“I worked summers with my brother-in-law doing concrete,” Grimes shared. “I saved up for a little white Honda Civic, drove it from Ohio to California with $1,000 in my pocket, found a roommate, and lived on a couch. I worked at a movie theater, a kitchen and bath store, and even cleaned display toilets,” he laughed. “It was a slow climb — just one acting gig a year at first. But over time, things started snowballing.”

Reflecting on his 20-year career, Grimes expressed gratitude for the challenges he faced.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said. “If everything had happened quickly, I’d probably have a different attitude toward the work. I think the struggle made me appreciate it more.”

Grimes, who recently released his debut country album, admitted to battling stage fright ahead of his "Playin' on the Tracks" tour.

“I’m definitely more of an introvert, so standing in front of a crowd and yelling into a microphone doesn’t come naturally. But once I’m in the middle of a set, there’s this moment where I let go of the fear and connect with the audience. That’s the feeling I keep coming back for.”

When asked how performing music differs from acting, Grimes reflected on the vulnerability of live music. “In acting, I’m trying to convince you I’m someone else. But with music, I’m telling you who I really am. It’s a whole different level of honesty.”

Looking back on his time filming "Yellowstone," Grimes acknowledged how much the role of Kayce Dutton shaped him.

“When you play a character for seven years, it becomes a marriage between your own spirit and the character,” he explained. “You sort of forget where one starts and the other ends.” Grimes added that he formed lifelong friendships on set, including with Kelsey Asbille, who played his wife on the show and show creator Taylor Sheridan.

As Grimes prepares for the premiere of "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2, he expressed hope that fans will feel satisfied with the ending. “I think it’s a perfect conclusion for each character,” he said. “If I had to dream up an ending, I couldn’t have come up with one better than this.”

Through his work with Carhartt and his creative pursuits, Grimes continues to honor the spirit of the American West. “This project isn’t just about promoting a lifestyle,” he said. “It’s about honoring the people and the land that inspire everything I do.”