‘Love Is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas' wife Aubrey Rainey blindsided by split

Aubrey Rainey did not see this coming.

After "Love Is Blind" alum Mark Cuevas, shared an apparent joint statement from himself and his wife announcing their breakup, she soon responded with a short comment: "This is news to me lol."

Cuevas, 31, had written in his March 28 Instagram post, "After a lot of thought and conversations, Aubrey and I decided to part ways a few weeks ago. This wasn't an easy decision, but we both believe it's the best path forward for our individual growth and for our family."

Cuevas — who shares with Rainey sons Ace, 3, and Axton, 3—continued, "Our top priority will always be our boys. We're committed to co-parenting with love, respect, and teamwork so they feel supported and secure every step of the way."

Her added that the two "kindly ask for your understanding and privacy, especially for the sake of our children. We truly appreciate your support and respect during this time. With gratitude, Mark & Aubrey."

Under an identical post Cuevas shared on his Facebook, Rainey — who married him in September 2022, more than two years after he appeared on season one of "Love Is Blind" — accused her husband of cheating on her.

"This was never a conversation or discussion," the 31-year-old commented about their split. "He got caught out with women and had to cover his tracks to maintain his 'public image.' I had no part in this statement and its news to me, as it is to everyone else."

Rainey also encouraged fans to head to Instagram for the "details." There, she has received a slew of supportive comments from fans, including one who accused Cuevas of "trying to cover" his tracks from the last few weeks to avoid looking "bad" to the public, without elaborating. His wife responded, "Bingo."

Another user alleged Cuevas had been unfaithful to his wife and had "decided to abandon" his family to live a "party lifestyle." Rainey replied, "Idk who you are, but thank you for it."

However, Cuevas pushed back, responding to the fan, "Please illuminate?" and adding, "You apparently know something I don't, so please explain what you think you know about me."

Cuevas says the breakup is a "deeply personal and difficult transition."

"Aubrey and I, like many couples, faced our share of challenges. Ultimately, we decided to separate in hopes of creating a healthier, more peaceful environment for our kids," he said in a statement to People March 29. "Right now, my focus is on being a present, loving father and doing what’s best for our boys."

He added "a lot being said online that simply isn’t true," adding, "I do hope people can remember there are two sides to every story, and more importantly, two children at the center of this."

Rainey is also moving on and concentrating on being there for their kids. On March 29, she shared a pic of her and the former couple's sons' hands, which bear red heart drawings, along with the caption, "Life doesn't stop, even when you feel like your world is falling apart. These boys are and have always been my only priority. Lucky to be their mommy."

