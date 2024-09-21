Lizzo responds to Ozempic allegations after weight loss

Originally appeared on E! Online

Several users' comments about Lizzo's weight loss were not good as hell.

After the Grammy winner showcased a slimmer figure on social media Sept. 18, some people questioned whether she used a weight loss medication and one also asked if she also used drugs to drop the pounds. Lizzo did not let these comments slide.

After one user commented on one Instagram post, "Did she use ozempic or did she snort coke," the "Good as Hell" singer responded, "Whyyyy do u follow me?" and added four crying face emojis.

Lizzo then shared a screenshot of the exchange in a separate post Sept. 20, writing, "oZeMpIc oR cOkE?” - a fan"

The 36-year-old included a selfie video of herself mouthing the viral TikTok sound bite "It's like a reward," originally spoken by Christoph Waltz's character in the film "Django Unchained," along with the caption, "When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit."

The same day, Lizzo shared a video montage of herself working out inside a gym.

"IM NOT SKINNY," the "Truth Hurts" singer captioned the Instagram post, "IM FHICK."

Lizzo also tagged celebrity trainer Corey Calliet, who has also worked with stars such as Keke Palmer, Michael B. Jordan and John Boyega, and appeared on E! reality series Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

However, despite her weight loss, Lizzo signaled she's still an advocate of body positivity. Alongside another video of herself shared Sept. 18, which shows her wearing a black bralette and matching underwear and gray bodysuit from her Yitty shapewear collection, she wrote, "Fine both ways."

The clip contained another viral TikTok sound bite, in which Nicki Minaj said on her Apple Music show Queen Radio in 2018, "The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad b----, always been a bad b---h."

Aria Cannon had the time of her life at Lizzo’s concert in Hartford, Conn. earlier this week.