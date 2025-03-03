LIVE: Complete list of winners at 2025 Oscars

Hollywood's finest have all gathered at the Dolby Theater for the 97th Academy Awards, which are now underway with host Conan O'Brien.
Going into the show with no clear favorite, many in the industry were left wondering who would take home the night's top prizes.
Some nominees include "The Brutalist" and "Wicked," each with ten nominations, along with "Conclave" with eight nominations and "Anora" with six.
The night's top nominee, "Emilia Pérez," has 13 nominations but has faced some controversy after the film's star, Karla Sofía Gascón, received criticism after past social media posts resurfaced.
Other actors up for awards include Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked," Demi Moore for "The Substance" and Timothée Chalamet for "A Complete Unknown."
Also sure to come up tonight are the recent Los Angeles wildfires, which devastated the Altadena and Pacific Palisades communities earlier this year.
Here's the complete list of nominees and winners so far:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo—Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón—Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison—Anora
Demi Moore—The Substance
Fernanda Torres—I’m Still Here
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro—A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande—Wicked
Felicity Jones—The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini—Conclave
WINNER: Zoe Saldaña—Emilia Pérez
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody—The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet—A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo—Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes—Conclave
Sebastian Stan—The Apprentice
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov— Anora
WINNER: Kieran Culkin—A Real Pain
Edward Norton —A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce—The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong—The Apprentice
Best Directing
Sean Baker—Anora
Brady Corbet—The Brutalist
James Mangold—A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard—Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat—The Substance
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Mike Marino, Dave Presto and Crystal Jurado—A Different Man
Julia Floch Carbonel & Simon Livet—Emilia Pérez
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton & David White—Nosferatu
WINNER: Pierre-Olivier Persin—The Substance
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount—Wicked
Best Live Action Short
A Lien
I’m Not a Robot
Anuja
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best International Feature Film
I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Film Editing
WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Costume Design
Arianne Phillips—A Complete Unknown
Lisy Christy—Conclave
Janty Yates—Gladiator II
Linda Muir—Nosferatu
WINNER: Paul Tazewell—Wicked
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Sean Baker—Anora
Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold—The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg—A Real Pain
Tim Fehlbaum & Moritz Binder—September 5
Coralie Fargeat—The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jay Cocks & James Mangold—A Complete Unknown
WINNER: Peter Straughan—Conclave
Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Nicolas Livecchi—Emilia Pérez
Joslyn Barnes & RaMell Ross—Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar—Sing Sing
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
Judy Becker—The Brutalist
Suzie Davies & Roberta Federico—Conclave
Zsuzsanna Sipos, Shane Vieau & Patrice Vermette—Dune: Part Two
Beatrice Brentnerova, Paul Ghirardani & Craig Lanthorp—Nosferatu
WINNER: Nathan Crawley—Wicked
Best Original Song
WINNER: “El Mal” written by Clement Ducol, Camille & Jacques Audiard, performed by Zoé Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascon—Emilia Pérez
“The Journey” written by Diane Warren, performed by H.E.R.—The Six Triple Eight
"Like a Bird" written by Adrian Quesada and Abraham Alexander—Sing Sing
“Mi Camino” written by Clement Ducol & Camille, performed by Selena Gomez & Edgar Ramirez—Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late” written by written by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Watt, performed by Elton John—Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Cinematography
Lol Crawley—The Brutalist
Greig Fraser—Dune: Part Two
Paul Guilhaume—Emilia Pérez
Edward Lachman—Maria
Jarin Blaschke—Nosferatu
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Documentary Feature Film
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short Film
I Am Ready, Warden
Death By Numbers
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart