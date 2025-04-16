Liv Tyler details ‘shock' of discovering Steven Tyler was her dad as a preteen

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Liv Tyler's emotions didn’t miss a thing after finding out that her dad is Steven Tyler.

The "Lord of the Rings" alum recently reflected on the “layers” of emotions she experienced at age “11 or 12” when her mom, Bebe Buell, told her during an Aerosmith concert that her real dad was the band’s frontman.

“We sat on a bench at this outdoor amphitheater and she told me the whole story in the most sincere, beautiful way,” Liv recalled on the April 13 episode of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s "Sibling Revelry" podcast. “I just was there with it and then we went backstage after the show.”

The 47-year-old, who had believed until that moment that her birth father was musician Todd Rundgren, also explained how she felt after the show.

“The first wave was shock,” she continued. “After that concert, we went home and my mom had a chaise lounge in front of a window. I remember sitting there for what felt like three days, but it was probably three hours, and coming to this conclusion of ‘Whoa, I have two dads and all this love.’"

As for how Rundgren — who had dated Tyler's mom around the time of her birth and signed Tyler’s birth certificate in the hospital — dealt with the experience? The "Armageddon" actress said she believes he still struggles with the revelation.

"It's probably still very hard and painful and I don't speak to him enough,” she shared. “I love him. I have brothers from him and I had a whole family with them. He took care of me like he was [my] dad."

Ultimately, Tyler is grateful for the multiple sources of love she has felt throughout her life from all of her family.

“It was very weird. I felt so much love. I was able to soak up the love that I could,” she said. "I just was really excited about it because they're all so different and so lovely."