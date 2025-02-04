The lady of the house has spoken.

Melissa Gilbert -- star of the original “Little House on the Prairie” -- responded to conservative media personality Megyn Kelly over her recent comment about the upcoming Netflix reboot of the beloved series.

“Netflix, if you woke-ify ‘Little House on the Prairie’ I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project,” Kelly posted on X on Jan. 29.

.@Netflix if you wokeify Little House on the Prairie I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project. https://t.co/RkAO8vPq65 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 30, 2025

Gilbert responded with a post on Threads urging Kelly to “watch any episode on any streaming platform anywhere in the world.”

“Apparently Megyn tweeted (I’m not on that platform) asking that Netflix not ‘woke-Ify’ their ‘Little House’ remake,” Gilbert continued. “Ummm…watch the original again. TV doesn’t get too much more ‘woke’ than we did. We tackled: racism, addiction, nativism, antisemitism, misogyny, rape, spousal abuse and every other ‘woke ‘ topic you can think of. Thank you very much.”

Gilbert, 60, starred on the original series that aired on NBC for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983. The show was adapted from a children's book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Set in Minnesota during the late 1800s, it follows the lives and adventures of the Ingalls family -- with Gilbert portraying the books' author.

The show, with original episodes currently streaming on Peacock and airing on COZI TV, is now set to return more than four decades after the final episode aired.

“Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical ‘Little House’ books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier,” Netflix said.

