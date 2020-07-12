Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27

Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough has died at 27, a representative for Presley confirmed to NBC News Sunday afternoon.

Keough was found dead Sunday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas.

Keough was found around 6:30 a.m. in the 24800 block of Alexandra Court with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A representative for Lisa Marie Presley told NBC News “she is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley."

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Keough was the grandson of legendary singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.