Lisa Kudrow finds hidden note from Matthew Perry in gift he gave her

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lisa Kudrow knows that the late Matthew Perry will be there for her even though he’s gone.

The "Friends" alum recently revealed that her costar — who died in October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine — had given her a special note, but she didn’t discover it until after he passed.

"Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode," Kudrow said on the Jan. 7 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," referring to a notable cookie jar prop that Perry had taken from the set. "I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

And though she didn’t disclose the contents of the note, Kudrow sentimentally added, "Timing is everything."

The "No Good Deed" star — who also starred alongside David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in "Friends" — previously explained the significance behind the gift, which is in the shape of a clock and reads “Cookie Time.”

“We were shooting a scene years before we finished,” Kudrow said during a 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “My line was, ‘Ohhh, I’m late. I better get going,’ and it was too late when I realized I don’t have a watch. As the words were coming out I went, ‘Oh good there’s a clock,’ and I gestured to that and said, ‘Oh look at the time. I better get going.’”

After the scene, she said Perry approached her and asked, “Did you point to the cookie jar and say, ‘Look at the time’?” The revelation had the two “laughing hysterically and crying.”

That type of laughter is exactly what Kudrow — who shares son Julian, 26, with husband Michel Stern — will remember about Perry following his unexpected death.

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY,” she wrote in a November 2023 tribute post on Instagram. “Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.’ Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.”

Noting that "Friends" was “the best 10 years a person gets to have,” Kudrow concluded by adding, “Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”